Fmr LLC Sells 492,950 Shares of IAA (NYSE:IAA)

Fmr LLC cut its holdings in IAA (NYSE:IAA) by 19.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,033,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 492,950 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 1.52% of IAA worth $95,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of IAA in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. CNB Bank bought a new position in IAA during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in IAA during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in IAA during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in IAA by 810.6% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period.

Get IAA alerts:

Shares of IAA opened at $42.72 on Friday. IAA has a one year low of $34.96 and a one year high of $51.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.81.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IAA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IAA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $51.00 target price (up from $47.00) on shares of IAA in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Northcoast Research raised IAA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, CJS Securities raised IAA to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.71.

About IAA

IAA, Inc provides salvage vehicle auctions and related services. It offers salvage auction services, such as inbound transportation logistics, inspection, evaluation, salvage recovery, titling, and settlement administrative services. The company's salvage auctions facilitate the remarketing of damaged vehicles designated as total losses by insurance companies, charity donation vehicles, recovered stolen (or theft) vehicles, and low value used vehicles through live and online auctions.

Read More: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAA (NYSE:IAA).

Receive News & Ratings for IAA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.