Fmr LLC Sells 749,993 Shares of South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI)

Fmr LLC lessened its holdings in South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,909,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 749,993 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 3.15% of South Jersey Industries worth $95,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SJI. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in South Jersey Industries by 1.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,913,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $469,305,000 after purchasing an additional 140,843 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in South Jersey Industries in the third quarter worth $3,518,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in South Jersey Industries by 4.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 304,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,031,000 after purchasing an additional 13,320 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in South Jersey Industries by 21.5% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 4,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in South Jersey Industries by 53.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 59,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 20,535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

SJI stock opened at $27.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. South Jersey Industries Inc has a twelve month low of $26.58 and a twelve month high of $34.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.77.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 6.56%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that South Jersey Industries Inc will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.36%.

SJI has been the topic of several research reports. Maxim Group reduced their price target on shares of South Jersey Industries from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of South Jersey Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of South Jersey Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas, which is purchased directly from producers or suppliers to their customers.

