Fmr LLC Sells 965,474 Shares of GCI Liberty Inc (NASDAQ:GLIBA)

Fmr LLC lowered its stake in shares of GCI Liberty Inc (NASDAQ:GLIBA) by 37.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,606,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 965,474 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 1.52% of GCI Liberty worth $113,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in GCI Liberty by 90.5% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in GCI Liberty in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in GCI Liberty in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in GCI Liberty in the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in GCI Liberty by 609.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of GCI Liberty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GCI Liberty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of GCI Liberty from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of GCI Liberty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of GCI Liberty from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.17.

In other news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 31,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.39, for a total transaction of $2,191,029.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,123,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,080,490.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 16,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.47, for a total transaction of $1,157,300.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,123,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,046,905.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ GLIBA opened at $69.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.67. GCI Liberty Inc has a 52 week low of $52.16 and a 52 week high of $79.06.

GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $6.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $6.99. The company had revenue of $232.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.00 million. GCI Liberty had a net margin of 216.68% and a negative return on equity of 8.19%. Equities analysts anticipate that GCI Liberty Inc will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GCI Liberty Company Profile

GCI Liberty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various communication services in the United States. The company offers data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions. It also operates a digital invitation platform that provides custom display advertising, native advertising content, custom video, and brand partnership services.

