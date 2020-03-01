Fmr LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Spotify (NYSE:SPOT)

Fmr LLC lowered its holdings in Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 722,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,884 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 0.40% of Spotify worth $107,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Spotify by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 265,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,752,000 after purchasing an additional 39,559 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Spotify by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in Spotify in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its holdings in Spotify by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 9,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD purchased a new position in Spotify in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,446,000. 52.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SPOT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spotify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Spotify in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on Spotify in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Spotify from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Spotify in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Spotify has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.80.

NYSE:SPOT opened at $137.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $146.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.98. Spotify has a 52 week low of $110.57 and a 52 week high of $161.38. The company has a market cap of $24.11 billion, a PE ratio of -61.77 and a beta of 1.92.

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.66). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Spotify had a negative return on equity of 8.68% and a negative net margin of 2.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Spotify will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog.

