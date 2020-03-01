Fonar Co. (NASDAQ:FONR) Short Interest Down 6.2% in February

Fonar Co. (NASDAQ:FONR) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a decline of 6.2% from the January 30th total of 8,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 24,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fonar by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Fonar in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Fonar by 86.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,099 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Fonar by 5.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,175 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Fonar by 25.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,421 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares during the period. 50.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FONR shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Fonar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of Fonar from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th.

FONR stock opened at $19.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.99. The stock has a market cap of $128.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.64. Fonar has a one year low of $18.85 and a one year high of $25.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 5.91.

Fonar (NASDAQ:FONR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $21.45 million during the quarter. Fonar had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 11.61%.

Fonar Company Profile

FONAR Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) company primarily in the Unites States. It is involved in the research, development, production, and marketing of medical scanning equipment, which uses principles of MRI for the detection and diagnosis of human diseases, abnormalities, other medical conditions, and injuries.

