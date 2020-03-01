Force Protocol (FOR) Trading Down 13.7% Over Last 7 Days

Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 1st. One Force Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0193 or 0.00000261 BTC on exchanges. Force Protocol has a market cap of $4.82 million and approximately $892,221.00 worth of Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Force Protocol has traded down 13.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Force Protocol Token Profile

Force Protocol (CRYPTO:FOR) is a token. Its launch date was November 14th, 2018. Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,337,316 tokens. Force Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@theforceprotocol. Force Protocol’s official website is www.theforceprotocol.com. Force Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Force_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Force Protocol Token Trading

Force Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

