Forescout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FSCT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.38 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Forescout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FSCT) to post ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Forescout Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.28). Forescout Technologies reported earnings per share of ($0.41) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Forescout Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.81) to ($0.34). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to $0.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Forescout Technologies.

Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). Forescout Technologies had a negative return on equity of 112.57% and a negative net margin of 35.19%. The business had revenue of $91.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.23 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Forescout Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Forescout Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Forescout Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Forescout Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Forescout Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Forescout Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

In other news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 4,000 shares of Forescout Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total value of $124,680.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 205,758 shares in the company, valued at $6,413,476.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Pedro Abreu sold 8,040 shares of Forescout Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $261,862.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 116,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,787,500.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,107 shares of company stock worth $3,278,937. 13.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amadeus Capital Partners LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Forescout Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,548,000. Sachem Head Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Forescout Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,840,000. Altai Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Forescout Technologies by 407.8% in the fourth quarter. Altai Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,496,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,587 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Forescout Technologies by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 887,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,108,000 after purchasing an additional 40,920 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Forescout Technologies by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 752,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,695,000 after purchasing an additional 204,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Forescout Technologies stock opened at $32.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.37. Forescout Technologies has a 1 year low of $23.95 and a 1 year high of $46.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -12.52 and a beta of 1.55.

Forescout Technologies Company Profile

Forescout Technologies, Inc provides network security products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers CounterACT that provides for visibility and control capabilities across campus information technology and Internet of Things (IoT) devices, operational technology devices, data center physical and virtual devices, and cloud virtual devices; and SilentDefense, which offers visibility and control capabilities within the operational technology portion of the network.

