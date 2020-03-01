Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,120,000 shares, a decrease of 16.2% from the January 30th total of 2,530,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Shares of FBHS stock traded down $0.55 on Friday, hitting $61.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,819,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,223,192. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.70 and a 200 day moving average of $61.46. The stock has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 12-month low of $44.79 and a 12-month high of $73.28.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 21.74%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This is an increase from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Klein sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total transaction of $3,230,000.00. 1.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 144.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FBHS shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.36.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

Recommended Story: Understanding Analyst Recommendations



Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.