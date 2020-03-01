Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ:FOSL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ:FOSL) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 10,290,000 shares, a decrease of 6.5% from the January 30th total of 11,000,000 shares. Approximately 22.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.9 days.

Fossil Group stock opened at $4.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Fossil Group has a one year low of $3.86 and a one year high of $16.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.91 and a 200 day moving average of $9.21.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The accessories brand company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $711.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.65 million. Fossil Group had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a negative return on equity of 6.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fossil Group will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FOSL. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Fossil Group during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Fossil Group by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,801 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Fossil Group by 3,247.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,465 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 7,242 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fossil Group in the third quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Fossil Group in the third quarter worth about $133,000. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on FOSL shares. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Fossil Group from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub cut Fossil Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine cut Fossil Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut Fossil Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Fossil Group, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its principal products include men's and women's fashion watches and jewelry, smartwatches, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

