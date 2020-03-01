Fountain Price Down 8.5% Over Last 7 Days (FTN)

Fountain (CURRENCY:FTN) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 1st. One Fountain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0116 or 0.00000137 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinTiger and CoinBene. In the last seven days, Fountain has traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. Fountain has a market capitalization of $1.03 million and $88,623.00 worth of Fountain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011795 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $224.15 or 0.02637770 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.74 or 0.00220565 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00045244 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000654 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00132171 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Fountain Profile

Fountain’s total supply is 2,208,919,511 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,674,658 tokens. Fountain’s official message board is medium.com/@FountainHub. Fountain’s official Twitter account is @fountainhub. The official website for Fountain is fountainhub.com.

Fountain Token Trading

Fountain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and CoinTiger. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fountain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fountain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fountain using one of the exchanges listed above.

