Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) Short Interest Down 6.5% in February

Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 26,410,000 shares, a decline of 6.5% from the January 30th total of 28,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.4 days. Approximately 7.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of research firms recently commented on FOXA. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Cfra boosted their price target on FOX from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine raised FOX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on FOX from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on FOX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.62.

Shares of NASDAQ FOXA opened at $30.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $19.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57. FOX has a 12 month low of $29.69 and a 12 month high of $41.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.78.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 15.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FOX will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. FOX’s payout ratio is 17.49%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FOXA. Boston Partners acquired a new position in FOX during the third quarter worth about $585,581,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of FOX in the third quarter valued at approximately $494,102,000. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of FOX in the third quarter valued at approximately $252,280,000. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of FOX by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 9,438,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,883,000 after buying an additional 3,466,256 shares during the period. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of FOX in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,607,000. 56.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

