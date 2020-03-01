Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. decreased its stake in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 36.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,897 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.07% of Fox Factory worth $1,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOXF. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 5.5% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 61,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after acquiring an additional 3,177 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in Fox Factory in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,736,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Fox Factory by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 112,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,849 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in Fox Factory in the 3rd quarter valued at about $313,000. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 21,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 4,459 shares during the last quarter.

Fox Factory stock opened at $63.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.24. Fox Factory Holding Corp has a 52 week low of $58.98 and a 52 week high of $86.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

FOXF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Fox Factory from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.75.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes and road bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, and motorcycles.

