Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $107.90.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities raised their price target on Franco Nevada from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Franco Nevada in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franco Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James set a $108.00 price target on Franco Nevada and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franco Nevada by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franco Nevada by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franco Nevada by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franco Nevada by 1.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 19,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franco Nevada in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FNV opened at $107.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.25. Franco Nevada has a twelve month low of $69.16 and a twelve month high of $122.65. The company has a quick ratio of 6.37, a current ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $21.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.42, a PEG ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Franco Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.47%.

Franco Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

