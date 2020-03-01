Freicoin One Day Trading Volume Tops $34.00 (FRC)

Freicoin (CURRENCY:FRC) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 1st. One Freicoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Freicoin has a market cap of $181,477.00 and approximately $34.00 worth of Freicoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Freicoin has traded down 15.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000247 BTC.

SixEleven (611) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00006955 BTC.

I0Coin (I0C) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000300 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000265 BTC.

LeaCoin (LEA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Machinecoin (MAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Freicoin Coin Profile

FRC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 6th, 2017. Freicoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,885,740 coins. Freicoin’s official Twitter account is @Freicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Freicoin is freicoinalliance.com. Freicoin’s official website is freico.in.

Freicoin Coin Trading

Freicoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Freicoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Freicoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Freicoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

