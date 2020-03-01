Friendz (FDZ) 24 Hour Volume Hits $56,170.00

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. One Friendz token can now be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges including DragonEX, BitMart, IDEX and HitBTC. Friendz has a total market capitalization of $913,324.00 and approximately $56,170.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Friendz has traded down 18.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011740 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $224.72 or 0.02634371 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00218935 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00045817 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000654 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00131348 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Friendz Token Profile

Friendz launched on January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,133,439,473 tokens and its circulating supply is 522,087,318 tokens. The official website for Friendz is friendz.io. The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO. Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Friendz

Friendz can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, BitMart, Mercatox, DragonEX and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Friendz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Friendz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Friendz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

