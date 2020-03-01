FRP Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:FRPH) Short Interest Down 7.4% in February

FRP Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:FRPH) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 52,400 shares, a decline of 7.4% from the January 30th total of 56,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
In other FRP news, CAO John D. Klopfenstein sold 1,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.24, for a total value of $52,551.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,459.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 17.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of FRP by 7.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in FRP by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in FRP by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in FRP by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 143,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,905,000 after purchasing an additional 6,721 shares during the period. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FRP in the fourth quarter valued at $324,000. 46.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Separately, BidaskClub raised FRP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.
Shares of FRPH traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.23. The stock had a trading volume of 32,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,874. FRP has a fifty-two week low of $44.06 and a fifty-two week high of $60.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.97. The firm has a market cap of $448.16 million, a P/E ratio of 70.18 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 27.61, a quick ratio of 27.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.
FRP Company Profile
FRP Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in various real estate businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asset Management, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties.
