FTX Token 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.69 Million (FTT)

FTX Token (CURRENCY:FTT) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. One FTX Token token can now be bought for about $2.54 or 0.00029761 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEx and BitMax. In the last week, FTX Token has traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar. FTX Token has a total market cap of $245.35 million and $2.69 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get FTX Token alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00052847 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.48 or 0.00497237 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $544.59 or 0.06377668 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00063477 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005765 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003717 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011715 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

FTX Token Profile

FTX Token (FTT) is a token. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. FTX Token’s total supply is 347,370,548 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,498,212 tokens. The official message board for FTX Token is medium.com/@ftx. FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FTX Token is ftx.com.

Buying and Selling FTX Token

FTX Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx and BitMax. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FTX Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FTX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FTX Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FTX Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.