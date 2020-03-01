FujiCoin (FJC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.00

FujiCoin (CURRENCY:FJC) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 1st. FujiCoin has a market cap of $222,835.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of FujiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, FujiCoin has traded down 12.4% against the US dollar. One FujiCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia and Bleutrade.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,629.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $221.44 or 0.02566702 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $317.68 or 0.03682200 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.29 or 0.00676121 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $65.38 or 0.00758407 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00011096 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00091033 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00028764 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.66 or 0.00576087 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000026 BTC.

FujiCoin Profile

FujiCoin (FJC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt-N hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 28th, 2014. FujiCoin’s total supply is 2,585,610,986 coins. FujiCoin’s official Twitter account is @fujicoin. FujiCoin’s official website is www.fujicoin.org.

FujiCoin Coin Trading

FujiCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia and Bleutrade. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FujiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FujiCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FujiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

