Function X 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $700,145.00 (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. During the last week, Function X has traded 29.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Function X token can currently be purchased for about $0.0719 or 0.00000834 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Function X has a total market capitalization of $12.31 million and approximately $700,145.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00039746 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00071449 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,629.18 or 1.00045273 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000977 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00068688 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000410 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001311 BTC.

About Function X

Function X (FX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 378,604,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 171,201,520 tokens. Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2. The official website for Function X is functionx.io. Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx.

Buying and Selling Function X

Function X can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.

