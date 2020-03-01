Function X Reaches Market Capitalization of $12.61 Million (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 1st. During the last seven days, Function X has traded 30.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Function X has a market capitalization of $12.61 million and approximately $1.33 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Function X token can currently be bought for $0.0737 or 0.00000845 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Function X alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00040357 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00070985 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8,739.15 or 1.00155860 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000972 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00071985 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000435 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001321 BTC.

Function X Profile

Function X (CRYPTO:FX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 378,604,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 171,126,058 tokens. Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2. The official website for Function X is functionx.io. The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx.

Function X Token Trading

Function X can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Function X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Function X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.