FunFair (FUN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $18.98 Million

FunFair (CURRENCY:FUN) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. One FunFair token can currently be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, Binance, Vebitcoin and IDEX. FunFair has a market capitalization of $18.98 million and $334,385.00 worth of FunFair was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, FunFair has traded 27.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011796 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $224.00 or 0.02638915 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.82 or 0.00221716 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00045644 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000654 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00131641 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About FunFair

FunFair’s launch date was June 15th, 2017. FunFair’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,548,879,189 tokens. FunFair’s official website is funfair.io. The Reddit community for FunFair is /r/FunfairTech. FunFair’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech.

FunFair Token Trading

FunFair can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Vebitcoin, Radar Relay, Livecoin, LATOKEN, Ethfinex, Binance, C2CX, Gate.io, ZB.COM, IDEX, ABCC and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FunFair directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FunFair should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FunFair using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

