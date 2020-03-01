Fusion (FSN) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $15.86 Million

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 1st. During the last seven days, Fusion has traded 17.6% lower against the dollar. Fusion has a market capitalization of $5.19 million and $15.86 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fusion token can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00001709 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Liquid, Cobinhood, Bibox and Hotbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000220 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7,740.47 or 0.90086101 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00018353 BTC.

Fusion Token Profile

Fusion is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 20th, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 57,344,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,314,807 tokens. The official website for Fusion is fusion.org. Fusion’s official message board is medium.com/@fusionprotocol. Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Fusion

Fusion can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, Cobinhood, Hotbit, IDEX, Ethfinex and Bibox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fusion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fusion using one of the exchanges listed above.

