FUTURAX (FTXT) Trading Down 18.9% This Week

FUTURAX (CURRENCY:FTXT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 1st. One FUTURAX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox, Fatbtc, IDEX and Hotbit. Over the last week, FUTURAX has traded 18.9% lower against the dollar. FUTURAX has a market capitalization of $5,860.00 and $53,218.00 worth of FUTURAX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get FUTURAX alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00006470 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00038944 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.25 or 0.00424153 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0980 or 0.00001147 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded up 37% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00012230 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011710 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00012483 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001702 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FUTURAX Profile

FUTURAX (FTXT) is a token. FUTURAX’s total supply is 7,076,400,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,406,412,461 tokens. FUTURAX’s official Twitter account is @FuturaxProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FUTURAX is www.futurax.global.

FUTURAX Token Trading

FUTURAX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, Mercatox, IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUTURAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUTURAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FUTURAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FUTURAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FUTURAX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.