FUZE Token Tops 1-Day Volume of $6,047.00 (FUZE)

FUZE Token (CURRENCY:FUZE) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 1st. FUZE Token has a total market capitalization of $43,654.00 and $6,047.00 worth of FUZE Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, FUZE Token has traded 33.1% lower against the US dollar. One FUZE Token token can currently be bought for $52.27 or 0.00614125 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011796 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $224.00 or 0.02638915 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.82 or 0.00221716 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00045644 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000654 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00131641 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

FUZE Token’s total supply is 835 tokens. The official message board for FUZE Token is medium.com/@fuzetoken. FUZE Token’s official website is fuzetoken.net.

FUZE Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUZE Token directly using US dollars.

