Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:GLMD) Short Interest Update

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:GLMD) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 403,600 shares, a drop of 7.2% from the January 30th total of 434,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 110,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GLMD. Voss Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $870,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 403,559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after buying an additional 149,294 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC boosted its stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 955,105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,565,000 after buying an additional 147,705 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 293.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 64,908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 48,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, P.A.W. Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 100,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. 28.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on GLMD. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Craig Hallum began coverage on Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.92.

NASDAQ:GLMD traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 312,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,823. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 22.78 and a quick ratio of 22.78. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.42 and a twelve month high of $9.37. The stock has a market cap of $97.94 million, a P/E ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 3.10.

About Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is completed ARREST Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis.

