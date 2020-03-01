GAMB Market Capitalization Achieves $756,990.00 (GMB)

GAMB (CURRENCY:GMB) traded 79.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. GAMB has a total market capitalization of $756,990.00 and $221,663.00 worth of GAMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, GAMB has traded 60.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One GAMB token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and KuCoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00053758 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00497266 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $543.02 or 0.06368889 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00064193 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00029934 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005755 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003674 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011709 BTC.

About GAMB

GAMB (GMB) is a token. It launched on June 20th, 2018. GAMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,853,249,989 tokens. GAMB’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GAMB is medium.com/@gambproject. GAMB’s official website is gamb.io.

Buying and Selling GAMB

GAMB can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and KuCoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GAMB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GAMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

