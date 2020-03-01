GameCredits Trading Down 14.3% Over Last 7 Days (GAME)

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 1st. GameCredits has a market capitalization of $2.88 million and $17,122.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GameCredits coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0412 or 0.00000485 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Bittrex, Coinrail and Upbit. Over the last seven days, GameCredits has traded 14.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About GameCredits

GameCredits (CRYPTO:GAME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2015. GameCredits’ total supply is 69,836,100 coins. The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GameCredits’ official website is gamecredits.com. GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GameCredits Coin Trading

GameCredits can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, BitBay, Upbit, Crex24, HitBTC, Livecoin, Poloniex, Coinrail, Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GameCredits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GameCredits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

