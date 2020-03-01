Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) Shares Purchased by Altshuler Shaham Ltd

Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in shares of Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,493 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,516 shares during the quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in GAP were worth $1,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GAP during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in GAP by 156.7% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,785 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in GAP in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in GAP by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in GAP by 307.8% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 4,245 shares in the last quarter. 59.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GPS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush cut their price objective on GAP from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Barclays initiated coverage on GAP in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners increased their price objective on GAP to and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on GAP from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of GAP in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.27.

Shares of GPS stock opened at $14.33 on Friday. Gap Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.47 and a fifty-two week high of $31.39. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

