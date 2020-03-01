GAPS Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.29 Million (GAP)

GAPS (CURRENCY:GAP) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. GAPS has a total market capitalization of $60.74 million and $3.29 million worth of GAPS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, GAPS has traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One GAPS token can currently be bought for about $6.07 or 0.00071289 BTC on exchanges including BitForex and LATOKEN.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00039245 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000846 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,502.16 or 0.99937514 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000985 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00067303 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 48.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000064 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GAPS Profile

GAPS (CRYPTO:GAP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 13th, 2016. GAPS’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official message board for GAPS is medium.com/@gapschain. GAPS’s official Twitter account is @Gapcoin. The official website for GAPS is gapschain.io/main.

Buying and Selling GAPS

GAPS can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAPS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GAPS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GAPS using one of the exchanges listed above.

