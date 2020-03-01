Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Shares Acquired by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 659.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,415 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 36,832 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $4,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Garmin by 30.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,012 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $20,121,000 after acquiring an additional 54,258 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Garmin by 7.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,943,119 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $953,060,000 after acquiring an additional 824,805 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Garmin by 13.1% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Garmin by 77.0% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,044 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Garmin in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

GRMN stock traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $88.39. 2,036,655 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 865,664. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.95. Garmin Ltd. has a 1-year low of $74.29 and a 1-year high of $105.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.80. The company has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.90.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.29. Garmin had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. This is a boost from Garmin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.24%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Garmin from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Garmin from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Garmin from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Garmin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Garmin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.20.

In other news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.33, for a total transaction of $64,763.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

