Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) Short Interest Update

Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,840,000 shares, a drop of 7.1% from the January 30th total of 1,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 532,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Gartner in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $178.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Gartner from $156.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Barclays cut shares of Gartner from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.83.

In other Gartner news, EVP Kendall B. Davis sold 6,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.02, for a total value of $964,473.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 153,461 shares in the company, valued at $23,636,063.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gartner during the third quarter valued at approximately $885,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,563,157 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $509,496,000 after purchasing an additional 14,783 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Gartner during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,219,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Gartner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,864,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Gartner by 5.2% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 34,152 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,883,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. 94.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:IT traded down $1.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $129.39. 1,405,557 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 825,874. Gartner has a one year low of $124.77 and a one year high of $171.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $155.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.32. The company has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 50.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.22.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 38.63%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gartner will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

