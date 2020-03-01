Gas (GAS) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $5.60 Million

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. In the last seven days, Gas has traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar. Gas has a market cap of $17.41 million and approximately $5.60 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gas token can now be purchased for about $1.72 or 0.00020201 BTC on exchanges including Coinnest, Gate.io, Koinex and Cobinhood.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011796 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $224.00 or 0.02638915 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.82 or 0.00221716 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00045644 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000654 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00131641 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Gas

Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 tokens. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gas’ official website is neo.org.

Buying and Selling Gas

Gas can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinnest, Switcheo Network, Koinex, Cobinhood, Gate.io, Bitbns, Kucoin, Bitinka, DragonEX, OKEx, Binance, Poloniex and Huobi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gas using one of the exchanges listed above.

