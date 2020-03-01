GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.21.

A number of research firms have commented on GLOP. Evercore ISI lowered shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Fearnley Fonds lowered shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “reduce” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.

Get GasLog Partners LP Unit alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit by 10.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,382 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,490 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,635 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit during the third quarter worth about $340,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit during the third quarter worth about $345,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit during the fourth quarter worth about $347,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GLOP opened at $3.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.63. GasLog Partners LP Unit has a 12 month low of $3.53 and a 12 month high of $23.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.62 million, a P/E ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 0.98.

GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The shipping company reported ($2.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($2.86). The business had revenue of $96.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.73 million. GasLog Partners LP Unit had a negative net margin of 12.13% and a positive return on equity of 13.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GasLog Partners LP Unit will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.561 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 59.21%. This is a positive change from GasLog Partners LP Unit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. GasLog Partners LP Unit’s payout ratio is 123.08%.

GasLog Partners LP Unit Company Profile

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of February 26, 2019, its fleet consists of 14 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 157,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Monaco.

Further Reading: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for GasLog Partners LP Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GasLog Partners LP Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.