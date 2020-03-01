Gavea Investimentos Ltda Buys New Shares in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Gavea Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 61,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,308,000. IAC/InterActiveCorp accounts for about 16.1% of Gavea Investimentos Ltda’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Gavea Investimentos Ltda owned about 0.07% of IAC/InterActiveCorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 10.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,418,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,160,000 after buying an additional 615,478 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 61.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 50,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,999,000 after buying an additional 19,218 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 13.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 35.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 172,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,520,000 after buying an additional 44,639 shares during the period. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 2.1% during the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

IAC has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. IAC/InterActiveCorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.65.

NASDAQ IAC opened at $203.94 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.70. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52 week low of $196.82 and a 52 week high of $278.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.64, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.91.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.13). IAC/InterActiveCorp had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 9.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $2,936,110. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

