Gavea Investimentos Ltda Has $14.16 Million Stock Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Gavea Investimentos Ltda increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,883 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 4,595 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for about 14.9% of Gavea Investimentos Ltda’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Gavea Investimentos Ltda’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $14,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,553,147 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,715,766,000 after buying an additional 1,431,054 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269,782 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,196,059,000 after buying an additional 100,637 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,256,280 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,049,476,000 after buying an additional 135,845 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.5% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,121,797 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $797,793,000 after buying an additional 89,839 shares during the period. Finally, Lindsell Train Ltd increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 5,548,380 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $802,462,000 after buying an additional 130,812 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DIS opened at $117.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.10. Walt Disney Co has a one year low of $107.32 and a one year high of $153.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.45, for a total value of $294,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,083,928.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.32, for a total value of $162,854.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,040,086.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,258 shares of company stock valued at $917,300 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DIS. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Imperial Capital decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $144.00 to $143.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Walt Disney from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.77.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

