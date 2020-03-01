GCN Coin Trading 32.1% Lower Over Last Week (GCN)

GCN Coin (CURRENCY:GCN) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 1st. One GCN Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $32.15, $10.39, $24.43 and $7.50. In the last seven days, GCN Coin has traded 32.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. GCN Coin has a total market capitalization of $77,598.00 and approximately $15.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.62 or 0.00678539 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00011374 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000887 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00007555 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded 81.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000780 BTC.

GCN Coin Profile

GCN Coin (GCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 25th, 2014. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 coins. GCN Coin’s official website is gcn.zone. GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. GCN Coin’s official message board is gcn-coin.proboards.com.

GCN Coin Coin Trading

GCN Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $50.98, $24.43, $51.55, $7.50, $32.15, $20.33, $13.77, $5.60, $33.94, $10.39, $24.68 and $18.94. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GCN Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GCN Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GCN Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

