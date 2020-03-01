Gemini Dollar Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $31.29 Million (GUSD)

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 1st. Over the last seven days, Gemini Dollar has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. Gemini Dollar has a market cap of $3.95 million and approximately $31.29 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gemini Dollar token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00011599 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, DEx.top, Bibox and The Rock Trading.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011656 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $223.96 or 0.02608013 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.55 or 0.00227603 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00047410 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000669 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00134173 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Gemini Dollar Profile

Gemini Dollar launched on September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 3,968,720 tokens. The official message board for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/blog. The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom. The official website for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/dollar.

Gemini Dollar Token Trading

Gemini Dollar can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: The Rock Trading, HitBTC, Bibox and DEx.top. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gemini Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gemini Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

