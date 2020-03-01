Genaro Network Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $366,086.00 (GNX)

Genaro Network (CURRENCY:GNX) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 1st. Over the last seven days, Genaro Network has traded 48.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Genaro Network has a total market cap of $2.27 million and $366,086.00 worth of Genaro Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Genaro Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000104 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io, BigONE, DigiFinex and HitBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00053508 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.96 or 0.00482000 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $546.46 or 0.06430714 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00064273 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005787 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00029909 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003717 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00011646 BTC.

Genaro Network Profile

Genaro Network is a token. It launched on September 28th, 2017. Genaro Network’s total supply is 650,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 257,498,004 tokens. The Reddit community for Genaro Network is /r/GenaroNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Genaro Network is medium.com/genaro-network. Genaro Network’s official website is genaro.network. Genaro Network’s official Twitter account is @GenaroNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Genaro Network Token Trading

Genaro Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bibox, DigiFinex, CoinMex, Huobi, Gate.io, BigONE, Allcoin and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genaro Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Genaro Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Genaro Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

