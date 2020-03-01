Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) Short Interest Down 13.9% in February

Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 5,150,000 shares, a decrease of 13.9% from the January 30th total of 5,980,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 695,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.4 days. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other news, Director Jack T. Taylor acquired 20,000 shares of Genesis Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.38 per share, with a total value of $207,600.00. Also, VP Chad Anthony Landry bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.65 per share, with a total value of $106,500.00. Insiders have acquired 43,584 shares of company stock valued at $501,967 over the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Genesis Energy by 11.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 256,670 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,980,000 after acquiring an additional 27,072 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Genesis Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,380,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genesis Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $163,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 46.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 193,299 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,150,000 after purchasing an additional 61,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 50.0% during the third quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,441,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GEL traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.93. The company had a trading volume of 6,233,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,534,129. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Genesis Energy has a 1 year low of $8.69 and a 1 year high of $24.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 1.34.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Genesis Energy had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $604.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Genesis Energy will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 22.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 611.11%.

GEL has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Genesis Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. UBS Group cut shares of Genesis Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Genesis Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genesis Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

About Genesis Energy

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deep water pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

