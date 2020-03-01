Genesis Vision (GVT) Trading 24.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 1st. Over the last seven days, Genesis Vision has traded down 24.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Genesis Vision token can currently be bought for $1.02 or 0.00012026 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Binance, Kucoin and Hotbit. Genesis Vision has a total market cap of $4.52 million and $752,504.00 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Genesis Vision Profile

Genesis Vision’s genesis date was September 2nd, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 tokens. The official website for Genesis Vision is genesis.vision. Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Genesis Vision

Genesis Vision can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Ovis, Binance, HitBTC, Kucoin and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Genesis Vision should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Genesis Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

