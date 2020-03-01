GeoCoin Trading 13.5% Lower This Week (GEO)

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 1st. GeoCoin has a total market cap of $545,488.00 and approximately $3,696.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, GeoCoin has traded 13.5% lower against the US dollar. One GeoCoin token can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00002000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Bittrex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $59.04 or 0.00687466 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00011241 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00040196 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000898 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00071397 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000044 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00006883 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00007475 BTC.

About GeoCoin

GEO is a token. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 tokens. GeoCoin’s official website is geocoin.cash. GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GeoCoin

GeoCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeoCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GeoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

