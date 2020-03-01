GeoCoin Trading Down 16.3% Over Last 7 Days (GEO)

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 1st. One GeoCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00001914 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Cryptopia. Over the last week, GeoCoin has traded 16.3% lower against the US dollar. GeoCoin has a market cap of $526,230.00 and $1,082.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $58.24 or 0.00674733 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00011087 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00039866 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000896 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00071379 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000043 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00006883 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00007481 BTC.

About GeoCoin

GeoCoin is a token. It was first traded on August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 tokens. GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. GeoCoin’s official website is geocoin.cash.

GeoCoin Token Trading

GeoCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeoCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GeoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

