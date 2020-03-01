Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.30.

GERN has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Geron in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Geron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub cut Geron from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Geron in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Geron in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Geron during the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Geron by 14.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 131,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 16,358 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Geron by 9.5% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 274,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 23,882 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Geron during the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Geron by 58.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 84,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 31,150 shares during the period. 31.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GERN opened at $1.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.40. Geron has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 2.31.

Geron Corporation, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for hematologic myeloid malignancies. The company supports the clinical stage development of imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor for the treatment of hematologic myeloid malignancies.

