GET Protocol (GET) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $37,854.00

GET Protocol (CURRENCY:GET) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. In the last week, GET Protocol has traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar. One GET Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00003749 BTC on major exchanges including DDEX, IDEX and Liquid. GET Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.68 million and approximately $37,854.00 worth of GET Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00053503 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.56 or 0.00482079 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $546.21 or 0.06336379 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00063918 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00029956 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005730 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003656 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011601 BTC.

GET Protocol Profile

GET Protocol (GET) is a token. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. GET Protocol’s total supply is 33,368,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,388,258 tokens. The official message board for GET Protocol is blog.guts.tickets. GET Protocol’s official Twitter account is @GUTStickets and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GET Protocol is guts.tickets. The Reddit community for GET Protocol is /r/GETprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling GET Protocol

GET Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, DDEX and Liquid. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GET Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GET Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GET Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

