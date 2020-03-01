Gexan (GEX) Trading 7.3% Lower This Week

Gexan (CURRENCY:GEX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 1st. In the last week, Gexan has traded down 7.3% against the dollar. Gexan has a total market capitalization of $51,871.00 and approximately $3,594.00 worth of Gexan was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gexan coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0199 or 0.00000229 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and Graviex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.28 or 0.01019944 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00040650 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00016346 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00202940 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00007473 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00071471 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001965 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.95 or 0.00311382 BTC.

Gexan Coin Profile

Gexan (CRYPTO:GEX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the PHI2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 26th, 2019. Gexan’s total supply is 2,923,741 coins and its circulating supply is 2,612,051 coins. Gexan’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gexan’s official message board is medium.com/@gexanlottery. The official website for Gexan is gexan.io.

Gexan Coin Trading

Gexan can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gexan directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gexan should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gexan using one of the exchanges listed above.

