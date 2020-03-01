Gexan Market Capitalization Hits $52,705.00 (GEX)

Gexan (CURRENCY:GEX) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. Over the last seven days, Gexan has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar. Gexan has a total market cap of $52,705.00 and approximately $3,351.00 worth of Gexan was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gexan coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0202 or 0.00000234 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and Graviex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Gexan alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.76 or 0.00994729 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00040033 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00016167 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00200107 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00007615 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00071255 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001935 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.54 or 0.00307616 BTC.

Gexan Profile

Gexan is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the PHI2 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 26th, 2019. Gexan’s total supply is 2,923,741 coins and its circulating supply is 2,612,051 coins. The official message board for Gexan is medium.com/@gexanlottery. The official website for Gexan is gexan.io. Gexan’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Gexan

Gexan can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Graviex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gexan directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gexan should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gexan using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gexan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gexan and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.