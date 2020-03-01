Giant (GIC) Trading 14.5% Lower This Week

Giant (CURRENCY:GIC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. Giant has a market cap of $60,843.00 and $2,784.00 worth of Giant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Giant coin can currently be purchased for $0.0085 or 0.00000101 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $33.89, $10.42, $20.33 and $24.71. During the last seven days, Giant has traded 14.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.03 or 0.00341818 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00007722 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00019529 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002925 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000207 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000171 BTC.

ZEST (ZEST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00002491 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000456 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Giant Profile

Giant is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 8th, 2018. Giant’s total supply is 7,118,784 coins and its circulating supply is 7,118,780 coins. The official website for Giant is giantpay.network. The Reddit community for Giant is /r/giantadmin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Giant’s official Twitter account is @giant_coin.

Buying and Selling Giant

Giant can be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Giant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Giant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Giant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

