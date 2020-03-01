Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires 36,607 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 146.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,637 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,607 shares during the period. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $1,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Franklin Resources in the third quarter valued at about $47,279,000. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Franklin Resources by 5.8% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 31,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Franklin Resources by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 41,149 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 6,077 shares during the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $326,000. Finally, Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI grew its position in Franklin Resources by 10.7% in the third quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 287,852 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $8,307,000 after acquiring an additional 27,720 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Shares of BEN stock opened at $21.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.73. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.36 and a 12 month high of $35.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 21.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BEN. Standpoint Research began coverage on Franklin Resources in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They issued an “accumulate” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Franklin Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Cfra lifted their price target on Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.93.

In related news, EVP Craig Steven Tyle sold 5,000 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total value of $137,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,137,273.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 22.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.