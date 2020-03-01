Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires New Holdings in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 35,369 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,160,000. TJX Companies makes up about 0.7% of Gideon Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,612,000. CCM Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 0.3% in the third quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 220,981 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $12,317,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 139.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,358,915 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $75,746,000 after purchasing an additional 790,787 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 2.1% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,675 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $8,287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,073 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 8.7% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 22,480 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 74,262 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total transaction of $4,496,564.10. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 330,679 shares in the company, valued at $20,022,613.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TJX opened at $59.80 on Friday. TJX Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $49.05 and a fifty-two week high of $64.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.85. The company has a market capitalization of $72.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.67.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 59.70%. The firm had revenue of $12.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.46%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TJX. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Cfra upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.86.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

