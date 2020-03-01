Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires New Shares in Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO)

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 54,998 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,906,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Zayo Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 224,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,785,000 after buying an additional 4,602 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Zayo Group by 50.1% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,047,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,499,000 after purchasing an additional 349,483 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zayo Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,877,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $423,813,000 after purchasing an additional 353,946 shares in the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zayo Group by 8.4% during the third quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 506,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,183,000 after purchasing an additional 39,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Zayo Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. 94.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ZAYO stock opened at $34.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.31. Zayo Group Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $24.20 and a 12 month high of $35.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.53, a PEG ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23.

Zayo Group (NYSE:ZAYO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $653.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.13 million. Zayo Group had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zayo Group Holdings Inc will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ZAYO. ValuEngine lowered Zayo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Zayo Group in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Zayo Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.62.

In related news, insider Sandra Mays sold 3,902 shares of Zayo Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.66, for a total value of $135,243.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,499,471.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda Rottenberg sold 30,000 shares of Zayo Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total value of $1,047,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,092 shares in the company, valued at $247,510.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,792 shares of company stock worth $2,532,463. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides bandwidth infrastructure solutions for the communications industry in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Fiber Solutions, Transport, Enterprise Networks, Zayo Colocation (zColo), Allstream, and Other.

